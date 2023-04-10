Buhari consoles family of late Nimi Briggs

Late Briggs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared the pain of loss with family, friends and associates of the 5th Vice Chancellor of University of Port-Harcourt, Prof. Nimi Briggs, 79, extending sympathy to the academia and Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

President Buhari noted the historic contributions of the scholar to national development, particularly the educational sector, reaching the pinnacle of his career, with distinctions in service.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Femi Adesina, said he believes the Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, Abakaliki, Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa, and Chairman, Committee of Pro Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, lived for the good of the country and humanity, urging family and friends to immortalize his legacies.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.