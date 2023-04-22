Buhari condoles with ex-gov Ihedioha on mother’s death

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his heartfelt condolences to the former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha whose mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, passed away on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari in a message to the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, said:

“I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

“The late Dame Dorothy Ihedioha was an example of simplicity and a meaningful life. Her devotion to values and strong faith in God in all situations is a rare occurrence. Please accept the nation’s condolences on this irreparable loss.”