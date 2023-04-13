British govt ‘apologised’ to Peter Obi over illegal detention — Atiku’s aide

Spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has said the British government apologised to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his detention at Heathrow Airport.

Recall that Obi was, on Friday, accosted by an immigration official at the Heathrow Airport in London, and handed a detention note.

In a statement on Wednesday by the spokesman for the Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, the LP presidential candidate was later released after being questioned for identity duplication, which suggests that someone had been impersonating Obi in London.

Taking to his Twitter account on Thursday, Bwala claimed that the British government has apologised to Obi for illegally serving him a detention note.

He wrote: “British government apologised to Peter Obi for illegally serving him a detention note.

“Can you now put a ‘respek’ on his name? We are now waiting for US government to apologise to Tinubu for illegally collecting the forfeited dollars.

“Asiwaju fans oya start throwing the insults.”

British government apologized to Peter Obi for illegally serving him a detention note. Can you now put a “respek” on his name? We are now waiting for US government to apologize to Tinubu for illegally collecting the forfeited dollars. Asiwaju fans oya start throwing the insults — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) April 13, 2023

However, when Vanguard contacted a well-placed member of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, the source could not confirm that the British government tendered an apology to Obi for the aforesaid incident.

Also, when the UK Immigration office was contacted by Vanguard on the matter, it said it does not speak to individual issues.