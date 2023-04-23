Brighton vs Man United: Ten Hag ‘livid’ ahead of FA Cup semi-final

By Efosa Taiwo

Erik ten Hag has said to his team that nothing but the best will be accepted on Sunday when they take on Brighton for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

United crashed out of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla, sequel to a 2-2 first leg scoreline.

It was a result which left Ten Hag ‘really mad’, and has now demanded a response from his side on Sunday.

“We played a quarter-final in Europe, you have to give everything. But we didn’t. It is unacceptable,” he said.

“As a manager, I cannot accept a team that is not giving its best. I will never accept it. I made them aware of my feelings. They didn’t manage the standards of how I manage a team in professional football.

“Even if you don’t play at the highest level we still have to win. That is what we have to learn. If we have setbacks, we have to stick to the plan, stick to the game. You have to keep the confidence.”

Meanwhile, Brighton manager, Roberto de Zerbi considered it an ‘honour’ that his side will be playing in the semi-final, therefore, will play with ’emotion’.

The Seagulls are seeking to reach the final for the first time since 1983 – when they lost to United in a replay.

“We are excited. We want to play with our DNA,” the Italian said.

“Since working in the UK, you understand the importance of the FA Cup. It’s special.”