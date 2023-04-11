Briggs did all to end ASUU strike on negotiation table — Ngige

Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has expressed grief over the death of former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port-Harcourt, UNIPORT, Professor Nimi Briggs, 79, recalling his efforts at resolving the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, last year.

Ngige in a statement yesterday through the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, recalled that besides piloting the affairs of the Committee of Pro Chancellors of Nigerian universities, Briggs did all within his powers as the Chairman of the Committee of the Federal Ministry of Education on Renegotiation of Conditions of Service of university workers, to resolve the industrial crisis in the university system on the negotiation table, but to no avail.

The Minister particularly “remembered the dexterity with which Briggs played his role as a pivotal point during the eight-month strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), trying to bring his colleagues to embrace dialogue, but it yielded no fruits.”

Ngige paid glowing tribute to the late Professor for his contributions to intellectualism and the field of Medicine, particularly in the area of obstetrics and gynecology, saying his achievements in academia remain indelible.

While extolling the administrative ability of the deceased, Ngige recalled that he first served as the Acting Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT from 1995-1996, before his appointment as substantive Vice Chancellor, serving from 2000-2005.

“Apart from rendering service, he put down all his experiences as a university administrator in a book, titled ‘Thoughts on University Education in Nigeria (2000-2005).’ He was the founder and Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors and former Chairman of the Board of the National Hospital Abuja.

“In addition to his contributions to the academia and university administration, he contributed intellectually through his writings in bringing peace to the Niger Delta during the days of armed militancy in the region.”