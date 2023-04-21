Bridge Nigeria celebrates World Book Day

The Power of Books: A Key to Culture, Identity and Literacy

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos— In commemoration of this year’s World Book Day, with the theme “Indigenous Languages,” Bridge International Academies, a leading education provider in Nigeria, has reiterated the relationship between learning and culture.

According to Bridge, this World Book Day, Sunday, April 23, presents the opportunity to shine a light on the numerous ways books enrich young people’s lives.

According to Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, the Academics Manager at Bridge International Academies, Nigeria, reading books connects pupils with endless opportunities and knowledge.

Ezinne said: “It is clear that reading connects us with endless knowledge, but what is perhaps less obvious is how books create links to culture and identity through stories. In Bridge Nigeria, Yoruba, the indigenous language of Southwestern and central Nigeria, is taught weekly across the 46 schools in Lagos and Osun. These lessons are designed by subject-matter experts and delivered using well-designed learning resources to aid pupils’ assimilation and retention. Pupil-oriented activities such as listening, speaking, reading and writing are also incorporated into the lessons.

“By ensuring pupils at Bridge Schools have a connection to Yoruba, they can communicate valuable cultural values and norms transmitted across successive generations.”

The importance of indigenous languages is amplified in UNESCO’s Global Action Plan of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, saying: “It is through languages that people embed their worldviews, memory and traditional knowledge, alongside their unique modes of thinking, meaning and expression, whilst – even more significantly – it is through language too that they construct their future.”

In tandem with teaching indigenous languages, ensuring learning materials are culturally relevant and representative is paramount. With this in mind, Bridge puts rigorous effort into developing and selecting books that achieve this goal. Every book in Bridge International Academies goes through a journey to get there. From working with Nigerian State Governments to guaranteeing each child can engage meaningfully with a textbook through inclusivity on a cultural, religious and language level.

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay states: “Indeed, books are vital vehicles to access, transmit and promote education, science, culture and information worldwide.”

Worryingly, for many children around the world literacy is locked. The World Bank defines Learning Poverty by assessing the percentage of ten-year-olds who are unable to read or understand a simple story – this definition highlights the importance of literacy. A report estimates 9-out-of-10 children, aged ten, in Sub-Saharan Africa live in Learning Poverty. These figures are highly concerning, considering 90 per cent of children are missing out on the benefits books offer, and the way they connect to culture and knowledge.

Bridge Nigeria leads in the mission to lower Learning Poverty by delivering data-driven pedagogy that ensures pupils make positive literacy gains. In a study led by Nobel Prize Laureate Michael Kremer, the effects of Bridge methodology on literacy are clearly demonstrated. It finds that 82% of Grade 1 pupils in Bridge schools are able to read a sentence, compared to 27 per cent of children in other schools.

Bridge International Academies commits to supporting pupils who previously have been left behind in literacy, by prioritising equity in education these children can be pulled out of Learning Poverty. This World Book Day we must acknowledge the potential books have to inspire, connect with culture, and open the door to a world of knowledge – but more importantly, we must use this opportunity to drive the need for investment in literacy transformation.