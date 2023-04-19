Two die, four injured in Abuja building collapse

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Two artisans were on Wednesday killed while four others were seriously injured when the fence of an adjoining building collapsed on them at the Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The men who were said to be working on a building which was still at foundation level were said that have however encroached on the fence of an adjoining building, part of which collapsed on them.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat, Director General of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss said the injured had been taken to the hospital.

He said; “Between 10 am and 11 am, we received a distress call that there was a building collapse in Wuse 2 and we had to draft our rescue team to quickly go there. In getting there, they discovered that it was a wall that fell on the artisans working around the area. So far, six people were removed from the rubbles and two were fatally injured and four are in the hospital at the moment. Two people died.

“The cause is that the developer encroached into another building, that is, the UBA building and the wall fell on them”.

On measures to avert such incidents in future, Idriss said that it was not a case of using substandard materials, but that his agency will work with others to continue sensitizing the public.

“The best we can do is to continue to sensitize the people and engage other relevant stakeholders who give approvals, monitor developments and so on”, he stated.