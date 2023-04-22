Breaking: Taraba house of Reps member-elect dies in Abuja 

The House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/ Zing Federal Constituency Taraba State, Hon. Isma’ila Yushua Maihanchi, is dead.
Vanguard gathered that Maihanchi died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.
An aide to the late member-elect said he will be buried according to the Islamic rites today at the national cemetery in Abuja.
Details later…
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.