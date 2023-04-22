Home » News » Breaking: Taraba house of Reps member-elect dies in Abuja 
April 22, 2023

Breaking: Taraba house of Reps member-elect dies in Abuja 

The House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/ Zing Federal Constituency Taraba State, Hon. Isma’ila Yushua Maihanchi, is dead.

Vanguard gathered that Maihanchi died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

An aide to the late member-elect said he will be buried according to the Islamic rites today at the national cemetery in Abuja.

Details later…

