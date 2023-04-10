BREAKING: Suspected ‘yahoo boy’ crushes 4 to death in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Four persons were today crushed to death in an accident, which occurred in ljoka area, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

An eyewitness said that the victims were crushed to death by a yet-to-be-identified ‘yahoo boy’

According to him “The Yahoo boy was driving a Toyota car along the road and suddenly skidded off its lane to crush the victims who were on commercial motorcycles also known as Okada.

” Immediately the accident happened some sympathizers who rushed to rescue the victims and the driver, later found some fetish items inside the driver’s vehicle, raising suspension that he is a ‘yahoo boy’.

” Angered by their discovery in the car, the sympathizers descended on the driver and beat him to a point of comatose.

” For the timely intervention of the men of the state police command, who arrived at the scene, the driver and his vehicle would have been set ablaze by the mob following what they discovered in his vehicle.

The Police officer, who rescued the driver from the mob, declined comment.

The deceased was later taken to the state hospital mortuary while those injured were treated at the same hospitals.

But one of the policemen later informed the vanguard that the driver was taken to the state police command headquarters for questioning.

” We’ve to rescue the suspect from the mob, thank God we arrived at the scene on time, they would’ve killed the boy.

” He has been detained at the state police headquarters in Akure. Our detectives would be questioning him.

The state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached for further comment.

