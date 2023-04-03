Breaking: Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu loses wife

Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

…memorial service holds in USA

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has lost his wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

Ifeoma was said to have died in the United States of America.

Announcing her death on his verified Facebook page, Kalu announced his wife died at 61.

The former Abia Governor described his late wife as a woman of virtues who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Kalu in the statement, said: “A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

