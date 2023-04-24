Many injured as rival tricycle operators clash in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

An unknown number of persons are reported to have been injured following clashes between some Gbagyi Okoda operators and Hausa Keke Napep riders in Abuja on Monday.

Sources said the clash broke out in the 3rd Avenue area of Gwarinpa between 8.00 am and 9.00 am, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with both sides brandishing cutlasses, daggers and other dangerous weapons

Some videos have been making the rounds on social media showing several injured persons purported to have sustained the injuries during the clashes.

The exact cause or causes of the altercation is yet to be ascertained as residents of the area out of fear for their safety have stayed off that axis of Gwarimpa while many remained indoors to avoid being caught in the melee

Sources later disclosed that personnel of the FCT Police Command have been deployed to the scene to restore normalcy between the Gbagyi and Hausa Okada/Keke Napep operators.

The Police are yet to react to the development despite several calls and messages