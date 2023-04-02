Breaking: Leicester City sack Brendan Rodgers

Leicester have parted company with manager Brendan Rodgers on Sunday after slipping into the Premier League relegation zone.

The Leicester side have season-long been in a heavy tussle against relegation and currently sit 18th on the table, losing 17 out of 28 games.

In a statement, the Foxes said: “Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the club after four years as our men’s first team manager.”

Speaking, Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City’s history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players, and staff – and show the poise, quality, and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Rodgers becomes the 11th Premier League manager to depart this season.