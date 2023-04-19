Breaking law knowingly or not you’ve case to answer – Fani-Kayode slams Peter Obi  

By Miftaudeen Raji

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has insisted that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi must disclose the details of his alleged detention by the British immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

Fani-Kayode made this demand in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Recall that Obi was detained by the British immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom during the Easter period.

But, the former Minister of Aviation claimed that Obi cannot be trusted until he tells Nigerians publicly the reason for his detention.

He said Obi must clarify if he violated British laws, either knowingly or unknowingly, during his detention.

Fani Kayode stated, “Until Peter Obi tells us what happened to him at Heathrow Airport and why he was accosted and detained by British immigration officials over Easter, he cannot be trusted or taken seriously.

“Peter Obi’s claim that he never “knowingly” broke the law speaks volumes and suggests that he broke it “unknowingly”.

“Sadly for him not knowing that you broke the law when you actually broke it is no defence and in any case, there are some crimes that are known as “strict liability offences” which do not even need any premeditation.

“Whichever way if Peter violated the law in any shape or form, knowingly or unknowingly, he is in trouble and he will have a case to answer.”

Peter Obi breaks silence

Recall that Obi had earlier broken silence over his controversial detention by the Immigration officials in the United Kingdom.

In a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle, Obi stated, “Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but I will never knowingly break any law,”

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he will never “knowingly break the law” and that he is committed to challenging the 25 February election outcome.

Although Obi did not make reference to his arrest and subsequent detention by UK immigration officials at Heathrow Airport a fortnight ago, this is the first time he would speak out since the incident occurred.

Obi added that he is not “afraid of the lies and propaganda” against his person.

“They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” he said.

The reason for his arrest has remained unknown till date as the UK authorities declined comment on the matter.

But, Labour Party claimed it was for alleged impersonation.

A statement issued by the Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, on the matter said, “He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.”

The statement did not, however, contain details of Obi’s arrest and his subsequent release before returning to the country.