INEC writes IGP, SGF, seeks sack, arrest, prosecution of Adamawa REC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has decided to write the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali to investigate its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Adamawa state, Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari for possible prosecution.

INEC also resolved to write the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha with a view to acquainting President Muhammadu Buhari with the “unwholesome” activities of the REC and possibly reviewing his appointment.

The decisions were a fallout of the Commission’s meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

“At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer”, the commission stated.