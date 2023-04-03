Breaking: IGP meets PSC new chair Arase

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba on Monday met up with the new Chairperson of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, a former IGP.

It was gathered that the duo met at the PSC conference room at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, where they discussed measures to strengthen the partnership between the NPF and the PSC.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, IGP Baba said the visit will enhance the relationship between the police and PSC which wikll in turn have an impact on the security situation of the country.

Baba said, “I am at the Police Service Commission to congratulate the assumption to office of the new chairman, IGP Solomon Arase (retd.).

“When there is proper leadership, guidance, sense of direction, discipline, promotion, appointment, people will be motivated to do the right thing”.