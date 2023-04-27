First set of stranded Nigerians in Sudan arrive Egypt

People prepare to board a bus departing from Khartoum in the Sudanese capital’s south on April 24, 2023, as battles rage in the city between the army and paramilitaries. (Photo by – / AFP)

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that the first set of stranded Nigerians from Sudan, have arrived in Aswan, Egypt.

The NiDCOM Chair in a tweet further revealed that they arrived late which saw them meet an already closed border but are expected to leave early in the morning and proceed thereafter to the Airport.

She said, “The first set has arrived at the Aswan border in Egypt but the border is already closed. They will leave early morning and then proceed to the airport.”