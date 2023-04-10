Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Gov freed after N4m ransom

A former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Prof Onje Gye-Wado, who was kidnapped last Thursday night, has been freed after N4m ransom.

Gye-Wado, the Professor of law, was kidnapped in his country home, Rinza, near Wamba, the headquarters of Wamba local government area.

His kidnappers placed a ransom of N70m but the family bargained from N2m to N3.5m.

But, it was gathered the abductors finally negotiated close to N4m before he was released.

A family source is quoted to have said, “They collected the ransom near Mada Hills Secondary School in Akwanga with N200 recharge card. Then he was released near Angwan chiyawa close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon.”

According to reports, Gye-Wado was taken back to the palace of the paramount ruler of Wamba, Oriye Rindre, Justice Lawal Musa Nagogo after his release.

A former National Union of Journalists (NUJ) chairman and ex-Commissioner of information, Mr Dogo Shammah, confirmed the release of Gye-Wado.

He said, “To God be the Glory Prof. Onje, is finally release from the hands of kidnappers just now.”