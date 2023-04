By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Former senator of Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has won the PDP Governorship primary for the November 14, 2023 Governorship election in Kogi State.

Melaye polled 313 votes out of the 738 delegates to defeat eight other aspirants.

His closest rival, Kingsley Idoko polled 124 votes.

Details later