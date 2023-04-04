Buhari sacks NASENI boss 24hrs after ‘wrongly’ granting him tenure extension

President Muhammadu Buhari

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate sack of the Executive Vice Chairman EVC of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure NASENI, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna.

The development followed the discovery that the president had wrongly granted him a two-year tenure extension even after already completing two terms of five years each.

Director, of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Willie Bassey who disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday night said Profm Haruna is to immediately hand over to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

The statement reads; “President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman EVC of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure NASENI Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, to immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

“This follows the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from 2nd April, 2023 to 2nd of April, 2025 because the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.

“The President appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours”.