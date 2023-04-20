Buhari suspends Adamawa REC, Ari; orders investigation, prosecution

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Hudu Ari, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Adamawa State.

According to a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, the REC’s suspension would subsist pending the completion of an investigation by the Inspector-General of Police on the conduct/actions of the Ari during the April 15 supplementary election in Adamawa State.

“The President has directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Hudu Yunusa Ari by the Inspector General of Police,” said Willie Bassey, Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Also, the President has directed investigation by the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC.”

They are to investigate “the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions to be meted out to them,” the statement added.