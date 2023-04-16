BREAKING: Army lay siege to Rivers community over alleged killing of operative

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Men of the Nigeria Army have laid siege to the Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State over the alleged murder of a soldier.



It was gathered that on Saturday soldiers had had an altercation with some alleged oil thieves in the area and that the bunkerers had killed one of the soldiers in the process.



It was also learned that Sunday morning, fierced looking soldiers were deployed in the community and that the fully armed soldiers have taken the community hostage and are allegedly destroying property.

Details later…