We’re ready to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan – Air Peace

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s largest domestic airline, Air Peace, has expressed its willingness to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan, free of charge.

This is coming against the backdrop of the uprising currently ongoing in the North-East Africa country.

The airline noted that Nigerian students and others stranded in the war racked nation needs our help.

It would be recalled that the airline in 2019 deployed flights to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa during the heat of the xenophobic attack against Africans living in that country. A development that threatened the lives of Nigerians.

However, the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema stated that Nigerians could be moved to a neigbouring country the airline would fly there and evacuate them, as Sudan’s airspace is closed from civil aviation flights.

In his word: “I am compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country. It would be my own commitment to make sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe.

“Everything must not be left for government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.

“Again, Air Peace is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge if government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering Sudan.

“Everything must not be left for government and government alone. It will be a privilege and honour of tremendous pride that we will be out there to give every Nigerian stranded in Sudan a sense of pride and oneness in their country.

“We are very ready to do it immediately. No time wasting. Any action that would promote national pride, national cohesion, peace and unity, we are for it. Again, we have no apologies for believing in our nation and loving the nation despite certain national challenges.

“If they are moved to Kenya or Uganda or any other country, we will move in to get them out. Some parents have started calling on us to help. We are ready to do this again and again.”