Breaking: INEC voids declaration of Binani as Gov-elect, summons Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has voided the declaration of Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

The electoral body also summoned the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa over the controversial declaration.

INEC made the declaration via its Twitter handle on Sunday, “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.”