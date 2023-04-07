Boy Adequate: The rising Nigerian artiste who is bringing good energy to the music scene

Nigeria’s music industry is known for producing some of the most talented musicians in the world, and the latest to make waves is Boy Adequate. The up-and-coming artiste, born Adaji Odiri Endurance in Edo State but hailing from Delta State, is set to release his newest single, “Energy”, which he believes will take the industry by storm.

From a young age, Boy Adequate has been honing his craft and his unique style of music sets him apart from his contemporaries. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences, moments, and various challenges in his life, Boy Adequate creates music that resonates with his audience.

“I have always been passionate about music, and I am excited to be able to share my passion with the world,” said Boy Adequate. “My music is all about good energy, and I hope that it brings positivity and happiness to all who listen to it.”

Inspired by the works of music greats such as 2Face and Burna Boy, Boy Adequate has already dropped a number of successful songs, including “My Life”, “God-Spell EP”, and his recent single “Yolo”. With the release of “Energy”, he aims to encourage his fans to stay away from negative energy and always maintain a positive vibe.

Boy Adequate’s popularity has been growing steadily, thanks to his unique sound and relatable lyrics. He is undoubtedly one to watch in the Nigerian music industry.

“Energy” promises to be a hit, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. Boy Adequate’s talent and passion for music make him a rising star to keep an eye on in the music industry.