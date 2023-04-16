Bosso invites 39 players to camp for FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Head Coach Ladan Bosso has invited 39 players to camp in Abuja for the Flying Eagles’ final preparations for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Flying Eagles, who finished third at the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt in March, are one of Africa’s four representatives, alongside Senegal, The Gambia and Tunisia.

All the invited players have been told to report in Abuja on Sunday, with training sessions due to commence on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was earlier scheduled for Indonesia, until world football governing body FIFA was forced to move it to Argentina.

It is scheduled for May 20 to June 11.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Aniagboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Jimoh (B. E. Arena Academy); John Otomblon (Mavlon FC)

Defenders: Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors); Ezekiel Bala; Muhammad Abdulsalam (Rising Stars); Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City FC); Israel Domingo (Family Worship FC)

Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa United); Femi Abubakar (Madiba FC); Daniel Bameyi (Yum Yum FC); Wisdom Udoh (Akwa United); Akinwale Akanbi (Lionheart FC)

Midfielders: Caleb Uchedikwu (Mavlon FC); Ogbelu Onuche (Nasarawa United); Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC): Samson Lawal (Pro-Success Academy); Bilyaminu Musa (Mailafia FC)

Hitler Eniye (36 Lion FC); Muhammad Aminu (Gombe United); John Joshua (Nasarawa United); Musa Usman (Mailantarki FC); Ibrahim Abdullahi (Samba FC)

Forwards: Haliru Sarki (Mahaniam FC); Kehinde Ibrahim (Green Light FC): Shettima Abubakar (Central Academy); Jude Sunday (Real Sapphire FC): Obiaku Ifesinachi (36 Lion FC)

Abdullahi Usman (Samba FC); Salem Fago (Mavlon FC); Godwin Ositgbami (Kwara United); Babangida Abubakar (Mailantarki FC); Nurudeen Bala (Maikunkele FC)

Olaitan Fabode (3SC); Adams Olubi; Adamu Aliyu (Nasarawa United); Ibrahim Beji (Cartegina FC); Ayatollah Usman (Niger Tornadoes)