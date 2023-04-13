Borno NUJ mourns Gujubawu, Member-elect Clark

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chairman Borno State Council Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Dauda Iliya on behalf of the entire working journalists in the state condoles with the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), the entire media industry and the journalism profession over the death of Professor Muhammad Gujbawu Haruna of the Mass Communication Department who died on Tuesday 11th April 2023.

The Union also condole the family of a member-elect, Hon Nuhu Clark, representing the Chibok local government area of Borno state who passed away last Monday in India after a protracted illness.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary of the Council,

Chiroma Ali Ibrahim, which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Thursday.

“Late Professor Gujubawu was a Communication scholar of international repute who has mentored many practising journalists in Borno state and beyond.

“The Union receives the sad news of his demise with great shock and further extend it’s condolences to the bereaved family, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri where the deceased spend greater part of his life imparting sound academic knowledge, government and people of Borno State over the huge loss.

“The Union will no doubt miss the wise advice and support of the late scholar to the present leadership of council and his contribution to the development of journalism within and outside the state.

“The Union prayed Allah to give his colleagues, the bereaved family, and the entire members of the academic community the fortitude and courage to bear the irreplaceable lost and admit the deceased into Aljannatul Firdaus.

“Similarly, the Council also deeply condoles the family of member-elect Chibok state constituency Honourable Nuhu Clarke.

“Chairman NUJ Comrade Dauda Iliya describes the deceased as a humble and accomplished politician who served the state in various capacity diligently.

“The Union prayed for the reposed of his soul and the family to bear the loss with fortitude.” The statement concluded