Boko Haram terrorists kill Pastor, injure wife, others in Borno village

ISWAP fighters

….. As Troops repelled 3 ISWAP/Boko Haram attacks in Borno, killing several terrorists

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed members of Boko Haram Terrorists on Tuesday evening invaded Mathdaw village of Biu local government area of Borno state and shot dead a Pastor (name withheld) who was incharge of Church of Brethern in Nigeria, also known as E.Y.N Church in Hausa Palance.

The insurgents according to reliable sources also shot and injured the wife of the Pastor who is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed Hospital.

This is even as separate terrorist attacks were launched on April 4, 2023, in Njimtilo, Pulka and Ajiri Mafa, but the troops swiftly responded and thwarted the attacks, killing several terrorists.

Madthaw is a remote village around the Sambisa Forest axis and located about a 9km drive from Miringa town.

Unconfirmed reports however indicated that, apart from the massacre of the Pastor, some civilian casualties were also recorded with the destruction of structural facilities and looting of foodstuff/livestock in the community.

In a related development, Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai have repelled three separate attacks of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram in the North East of Borno state, killing several insurgents.

Intelligence sources, told Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad region, that the separate attacks were launched on April 4, 2023, in Njimtilo, Pulka and Ajiri Mafa, but the troops swiftly responded and thwarted the attacks.

The sources said that terrorists attempted to attack troops of the 73 Battalion deployed at the vocational training centre (Morroco) ahead of Njimtilo, close to the restive capital of Maiduguri, which resulted in a heavy gun battle.

The troops repelled the attack forcing the terrorists to flee with gunshot wounds as traces of their blood shown.

In another encounter, Unconfirmed numbers of Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be from the camp of Ali Ngulde from the Mandara Mountain axis attempted to infiltrate civilian quarters at Pulka.

The sources said the terrorists were engaged immediately by the troops and the Civilian Joint Task Force deployed at Damra Primary School Pulka, which resulted in the killing of five terrorists While others fled.

On the same day, at about 0817 hrs, ISWAP terrorists in large numbers attacked another troop’s location in Ajiri Mafa, but they were subdued immediately. All efforts to get confirmation from security authorities proved abortive at press time, but a reliable security source confirmed the separate attacks.