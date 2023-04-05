Boko Haram kills pastor, injures wife, others in Borno

File photo of terrorists

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, Tuesday evening, invaded Mathdaw village in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, where they shot dead a pastor (name withheld), who was in charge of Church of Brethren in Nigeria, also known as EYN Church in Hausa parlance.

The insurgents, according to a source, also shot and injured the wife of the pastor, who is currently recieving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The terrorists also launched an attack on Njimtilo, Pulka and Ajiri Mafa, but the troops swiftly repelled them, killing many terrorists in the process.

Madthaw is a remote village around the Sambisa forest axis and located about 9 kilometres from Miringa town.

It was gathered that aside the killing of the pastor, some civilian casualties were also recorded with destruction of buildings and looting of foodstuff/livestock in the community.

In a related development, Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai have repelled three separate attacks by Islamic State West African Province, ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East of the state, killing many of the insurgents.

Intelligence sources, told Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad region, that the separate attacks were launched on Tuesday, in Njimtilo, Pulka and Ajiri Mafa, but the troops swiftly repelled the attacks.

The sources said that terrorists attempted to attack troops of 73 Battalion deployed at a vocational training centre (Morroco) ahead of Njimtilo, close to the restive capital of Maiduguri, which resulted in a heavy gun battle.