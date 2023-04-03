Bodex celebrates Career Day with Princeton College students

Celebrated multiple award-winning digital media practitioner, Bodex Hungbo, CEO Bodex International, was one the dignitaries who spoke at the Career Day organised by Princeton College, Surulere, Lagos, on Friday, March 31.

In his opening speech at the event, held on the theme “Maximising Opportunities and Succeeding in a World of Challenges”, the school principal, Steve Obiakor, urged the students to pay more attention to self-development.

Obiakor said self-development was critical irrespective of a chosen course of study, adding that self-development is achieved by acquiring 21st century career skills, which serves as a credible catalyst for maximising opportunities and meeting challenges.

He asked the students to pay attention to skills such as communication, critical thinking, networking, digital literacy and cultural appreciation through reading, participating in online/offline training programmes and making good use of their study times.

The dignitaries took turn to relay their life experiences and how they have persevered in the face of daunting challenges.

On her part, Bodex Hungbo, a serial entrepreneur, recounted her experiences and the hurdles she needed to cross when it was imperative that her PR business needed a breakthrough, which eventually happened when she had the opportunity to work for the country’s President a few years ago.

Hungbo, a digital strategist, public relations consultant, brand and event manager, among others, gave the students the needed tips for recognising opportunities when it comes calling, adding that opportunities, most times, come with responsibilities and, therefore, must be met with preparedness.

Other speakers at the event were Lady Franca Orakwue, the national coordinator/founder of Positive Values Initiative International, the CEO of Oraks Konsult Ltd. and Kelechi Anyalechi, author and the founder of the Young High Flyer Coaching Academy as well as Revamp Africa Foundation.

They also encouraged the students to pursue their careers side-by-side the development of their talents.

Kelechi Anyalechi asked the students not to abandon talents and skills such as music and sports, which he readily noticed amongst the students.

The event was highlighted by award presentations to the speakers and musical performance by the school’s orchestra group.

Below are more photos from the event: