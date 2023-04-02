Blue line rail: Disregard video clip of those pushing train in Lagos – LAMATA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, has dismissed what it termed an obviously doctored video clip showing four people purportedly pushing one of the train sets to be deployed for passenger operations for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Blue Line.

LAMATA, the supervising agency of the LRMT, Blue Line, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the video in it’s entirety.

Reacting to the development,Consultant, Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, on Sunday, described the video as misleading.

According to Ojelabi, “The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, is in receipt of an obviously doctored video clip showing four people purportedly pushing one of the train sets to be deployed for passenger operations for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line.

“From our investigation, we discovered that the train was clearly moving and these people purportedly “pushing” the train were behind it doing “God knows what.”

“Let’s be smart here: from the average length of the trains, even 20 people can’t push it. Four people can’t push a container truck, talk less of a four-car train set.

“We appeal to our online community to be wary of those who are bent on doing everything possible to discredit the rail project.

“For those who have interacted with the rail system, it is obviously a game changer.”