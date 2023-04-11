Blow for Napoli as Osimhen unlikely to be fit for Milan clash

NAPLES, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 07: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli lies down injured during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 07, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

Super Eagles forward. Victor Osimhen is a major doubt for Napoli ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with AC Milan on Wednesday.

The Napoli striker picked up a knee injury while on international duty in March and has missed Napoli’s last two Serie A clashes against AC Milan and Lecce as a result.

The club were hoping that the player would recover before their Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Milan on Wednesday but he is yet to fully recover from the knock.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the 24-year-old trained alone and later headed off to the gym

While Napoli would want their star forward back for the Champions League clash, they are not likely to rush the player back to the matchday squad considering they still have nine matches to go in Serie A and are in line to win their first Scudetto since 1990.

Osimhen has been on fire this season for Napoli, scoring 25 goals in 29 matches in all competitions. He is currently leading the Serie A top scorers list with 21 goals and four assists.