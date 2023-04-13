Bliss Joseph gushes over herself!

By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful actress Bliss Ogechukwu Joseph feels so blessed that she can’t hide it anymore.

Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram page days back, the Enugu State-born actress confirmed that life has been fair to her in whichever way you want to look at it.

The actress called herself a ‘blessed’ girl, adding that everything was always working out for her good.

“I am a blessed girl, life is working out for me. Everything is always working out for me,” she gushes over herself.

Also, captioning one of the photos she shared on IG, Bliss wrote: “Am I good enough?

“Yes I am, I am deliberate and afraid of nothing …My perspective is unique. It’s important and it counts. God is personal about me.”

She describes herself as one who’s ‘bold, bald and beautiful.’ Bliss is one of the gorgeous, yet talented actresses who are getting ready to rule the big screen in Nigeria.

Since making her acting debut, Bliss has continued to prove her mettle as a promising actress in the movie industry. Known for acting skills, fashion sense and personality, Bliss is a combination of beauty and brain.

Having starred in movies such as “The Radical Prince”, “The mirror”, “Blood of Imbecile” among others, it’s safe to say that the actress holds a lot of promise for her generation.