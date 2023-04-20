Blessing CEO needs mercy, reduce bail conditions – Okowa’s Aide, Ossai

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Success has called on judges to reduce self-styled relationship coach and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO bail conditions.

According to the governor’s aide on his Facebook page, blessing CEO must have learned a lesson from her situation.

He noted that despite not being a fan of blessing COE, she is going through lots of pain.

Ossai also begged the court to have mercy on blessing CEO noting that since her bail conditions, none of her family members, friends, and fans has been able to go to her rescue.

“I am not a blessing CEO fan but the pain she is going through is too much.

“The truth is that I have criticized her countless times on her post but that doesn’t mean I wish her pain.

“I know she must have offended a lot of people and I also know that she has learned a lesson from her situation.

“Since her bail conditions, none of her family members, friends, and fans has been able to go for her rescue.

It’s so unfortunate that Instagram ‘relationship expert’ Blessing Okoro has been abandoned by her friends and fans .”

“Her fans that have been praising her for all her posts suddenly turned their back on her.

“‘There are a lot of lessons to learn from her tragedy.

“‘I am pleading that her bail conditions be reduced so people can go for her bail.”