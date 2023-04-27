Bill to regulate medics from going abroad, dead on arrival- VC, Westley varsity

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Vice Chancellor of Westley University, Ondo town, Ondo state, Rt Rev, Professor, Obeka Sunday Samuel, has described the proposed compulsory 5 years practice for Nigerian doctors before traveling abroad as dead on arrival.

Speaking with newsmen in Ondo town, Prof Samuel, said that “The bill is already dead on arrival as far as I am concerned.

” How will you prohibit people from traveling abroad when the condition of living and the standard of health and provision of facilities, even in our clinics are not adequate.

” How can you pass such a bill when the eminent personality in the nation, including the leadership of the country from the president down, travel abroad for their medical facility.

” How can you present such a bill and want it to scale through? The National Assembly should rather concentrate on improving the provision of health facilities in our clinics.

Speaking on TETFUND neglect of faith based and private institutions in the interventions, the Vice Chancellor, described it as a disservice.

” One of the disservices a nation can do to its tertiary institutions is to segregate against that institution that is not owned by the federal or state government.

” TETFUND concentrates only on the university that is established by the federal and state governments, neglecting those that are established by voluntary organizations and faith-based like this.

” It is my earnest appeal to the federal government to extend and expand the frontier of TETFUND towards the development of faith-based institutions like Westley University, Ondo.

On brain drain, Prof Samuel said that “The issue of brain drain has been the clog in the wheel of progress nationally.

” My advice to the government is to improve the condition of workers in the service of the country and try to see how we can improve the welfare package of the citizenry so that the level of brain drain and the exodus of the youths out of this country, especially, can be minimized.

” I want to appeal to the parents too to be patient. The state of the nation can not continue like this for too long as we are persuaded that God will intervene in the affairs of this nation and things will stabilize for good.

Speaking on number of courses accredited in the institution, the Vice Chancellor, said that “Presently, all the courses we are running at the university have accreditation. And we have 22 courses before the new accreditation. All our programmes were accredited. Another 23 courses under verification.

He noted that the Methodist Nigeria has a robust scholarship scheme for it’s our members in the university.

According to him “The church has a percentage reduction for all her children. We have a lot of them from all the dioceses across the country and even beyond.

” In the past four years now, because of the scholarships that the Methodist church gave to the members, we now have a good number of students coming from far and near to attend the university.

“In the past, we don’t have many Easterners coming to the university, but now, more than 50% of the students are here.

“Ministers’ children also have their percentage and other members of the church have their percentage which has increased the enrolment of the students of Methodists background.

“In the area of Theology, we also have more students. The university fraternalizes with all our seminary. All the students that are coin to the university are almost under scholarship.

He added that “Being the first university that offers degrees in Theology in the county. We helped to develop a Theology curriculum for all the university in collaboration with the NUC.