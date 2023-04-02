Benue PDP to APC: Nominate transition committee members, stop undermining Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have asked the Benue state Governor-elect, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to nominate persons to serve on the transition committee set up by the state government to help them engage meaningfully in activities of the outgoing government.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bemgba Iortyom made the call in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi while lamenting the actions of the APC which he claimed were aimed at undermining the PDP led government in the state.

The Publicity Secretary in the statement alleged that the APC and the Governor-elect were on a mission to sabotage the government from within before the scheduled May 29 handover date.

He said “Benue PDP views as lending credence to the above allegations the press conference addressed on Friday by APC Chairman in the state, Austin Agada, at which he openly canvassed that Governor Ortom should cease the formulation and execution of government polices as Governor.

‘But our great party finds as most shocking the uncovering of a letter written by Rev. Fr. Alia to the MD/CEO of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) seeking to direct the company not to cooperate with the incumbent Ortom administration henceforth.”

PDP pointed out that “perhaps, Fr. Alia and APC need reminding that Governor Ortom remains the Governor of Benue State till May 29, 2023 and there cannot within this period be two governors of the state.

“As Governor, Ortom is empowered by law to make appointments, approve promotions, engage in contractual obligations and ensure that his administration discharges its lawful duty such as the recent employment of qualified persons into the Teaching Service Board (TSB) and State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), and this is a duty the governor may perform without let or hindrance from any quarters whatsoever by whomsoever.”

The PDP reminded the APC that even at the federal level the President Muhammadu Buhari led government was still awarding contracts and making appointments within its purview before the handover date stressing that the situation in Benue would not be different.

“By way of a guide, Fr. Alia and APC should act on the invitation extended to them by Governor Ortom to nominate persons to serve on the transition committee, as by so doing they will be engaging themselves meaningfully on the task they seek to be mandated to discharge come May 29, 2023.”