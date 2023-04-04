Benue Paramount ruler berates security agents as herders kill traditional ruler, 75 others

File: herdsmen

…urges government to safeguard lives of Nigerians without discrimination

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Paramount ruler of the Idoma tribe and Chairman of the Idoma Traditional Council of Benue state, Ochi’Idoma Dr John Odogbo Elaigwu has raised the alarm over the murder of a traditional ruler and over 75 others in his domain by suspected armed herders.

The traditional ruler of the Ugbobi community in Apa Local Government Area, LGA, of the state was reportedly killed on Monday alongside several others in a renewed attack on the community by the marauders.

Condemning the recent attacks in his domain, the Ochi’Idoma in a statement issued Tuesday by his Chief Palace Scribe and Media Aide, Onuminya Odoba decried what he termed the lack of vigilance on the part of security personnel to stem the brutal murder of his subjects and sacking of communities in Benue South Senatorial District by armed herders.

The statement noted that “there have been a series of coordinated hostilities and violent attacks within the farming communities of Benue south, especially but not limited to Apa/Agatu corridor.

“The assailants are suspected herdsmen and cattle rearers who visit farms with hundreds of cows, destroying crops, and livelihoods, maiming, raping, and killing innocent citizens forcing many to leave their ancestral homestead.

“These recent attacks which have claimed not less than 75 lives and displaced thousands from their homes and businesses, unfortunately, brutally claimed the life of the Chief of Igbobi in Apa LGA yesterday, April 3, 2023.”

“Agaba-Idu laments the seeming lack of vigilance on the part of our security forces, as he wonders how some group of people can have access to sophisticated weapons, and have the liberty to transverse the length and breadth of this country either undetected or unhindered.

“His Majesty maintains that the Idomas is a peace-loving, hospitable, and industrious group but are never and will never be subdued, covertly or overtly.

“While he has called on every community and youth to remain vigilant and go about their peaceful and lawful duty, the Paramount Ruler insists that the buck stops at the table of the security agents and Chief security officers.

“He, therefore, calls on the government at all levels to rise to its basic responsibility of protecting the lives and property of every Nigerian, barring preferential treatment for any particular group.

“He also calls on the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, to speedily come to the aid of the affected communities with relief and temporary succour.

“His Majesty prays for peace in Idoma land and pleads with conflicting brothers within the region to sheath their swords and promote brotherly coexistence, as he says talks and dialogue are ongoing to ensure normalcy returns to Obi and Otukpo border communities where the two brothers have been fighting over an avoidable mishap. He counsels that, when two brothers fight themselves to death, strangers would come and inherit their so much cherished properties.

“His Royal Majesty, accordingly, calls on the State and Federal Government, in particular, to rise to their constitutional responsibility of protecting and defending the lives and property of her citizens. Failure on their part signifies failure in everything else, His Majesty pointed out.

“He prayed for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery for the maimed and healing of the broken-hearted, with an assurance that the attention of relevant authorities would be brought to the zone to allow innocent citizens to live and run businesses peacefully in their ancestral homes.”