Benue: Ortom assures smooth transition of power to Alia

Benue State governor, Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom-led administration has promised to ensure a smooth transition of power to the incoming government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

The pledge was made on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijojor at the inaugural meeting of the transition committees set up by the outgoing government and the incoming administration that held in Makurdi.

In his opening remarks the SSG and Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Ijohor stated that the outgoing administration was “committed to a smooth and seamless handover of power to the incoming administration.”

He emphasised that the committee “is not a political gathering” and asked members to shun political insinuations in the course of the assignment.

He stressed that the time for politics was over and the immediate task of the committee was for the purpose of ensuring continuity in governance and called for cooperation from all members of the team.

Prof. Ijohor particularly enjoined members of the Committee from both the outgoing and incoming administrations to “collaborate and work for the success of the Transition Committee’s assignment.”

On his part, Chairman of the Governor-elect’s team, Mike Iordye said the responsibility of the committee from the incoming administration was not to probe, but to work in harmony to receive a handover report from the outgoing administration.

He assured of full cooperation of the Governor-elect’s team, expressing optimism that the handover process would be smooth.

At the end of the meeting, Prof Ijohor and Chief Iordye told journalists that the meeting initiated a timetable on how the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs would brief the Committee as part of the transition.