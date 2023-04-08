Benue massacre: Buhari directs SSS, Police, military commanders to review security management

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter-communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

The President has also conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack in Benue State in which tens of people were killed in the Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

He directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari condemned the recent bout of killings in Benue communities, urging that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” said the President