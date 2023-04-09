Benue Massacre: Attackers must be found, dealt with swiftly, Buhari insists

President Muhammadu Buhari, in the course of the week, condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter communal conflicts, urging that the attackers of innocent citizens in Benue must be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

The Nigerian leader gave the order while condemning the recent bout of killings in Benue, in which tens of people were killed in Umogidi community, Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The President urged that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence”.

He also directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.



President Buhari and King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan had earlier held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, with both leaders expressing the satisfaction on security matters.

The two leaders had expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the Nigeria-Jordan strategic partnership in matters of security and other global issues.



In the conversation, the Jordanian leader called to wish the President a happy and successful Ramadan and to thank him especially for naming the auditorium in the newly-inaugurated National Counter Terrorism Center in Abuja after him.

The facility is named “King Abdullah Bin Hussein II Auditorium.”

Also on Tuesday, Sen. Osita Izunaso (APC- Imo West) met with President Buhari in Abuja to intimate the president with his interest in the seat of the Senate President.

He told newsmen after the meeting that there was the need to zone the Senate Presidency to the Southeast geopolitical zone.

Izunaso said he is the most suited for the position as he remains the highest ranking senator from the Southeast.

President Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship with the mandate to guide implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) 2022.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 14-member Council, chaired by him, the president directed the Secretariat, and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to ensure implementation of the Act.

According to him, the Act provides incentives and support for start-ups, including tax breaks and access to funding.

The inauguration preceded the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and had members of the Digital Innovation Council in attendance.

The president presided over the meeting on Wednesday where the Council approved two contracts, worth N15.3 billion, for the supply and installation of information and communication technology (ICT) components and digital assistance devices for the 2023 population census.

The council awarded the construction of 283.4km roads to BUA Cement company under the Federal Government’s tax credit scheme at the cost of N328 billion.

The Council also approved a new bill, known as Nigeria Mining and Mineral Act, 2023, to replace the Nigerian mining law and update the law.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, also revealed that the Federal Government secured a World Bank facility worth US$800 million.

It will be used to attend to a segment of post-petroleum subsidy palliatives requirement in the country.

According to her, the US$ 800 million is the first tranche of palliatives to be disbursed through cash transfers to about 50 million Nigerians, who belong to the most vulnerable category of society.

The president hosted the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi, who visited him on Thursday at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari, on the same day, also hosted two outgoing Ambassadors in farewell audiences at State House, Abuja.

The affected Ambassadors, who had kind words to say about their tour of duty in Nigeria, included Eustaquio Januario Quibato of Republic of Angola, and Dr Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In his Easter Message on Friday, President Buhari urged Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in Nigeria as a geo-political entity for better seasons ahead.

While recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, the President joined Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate the occasion, which commemorated the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

The president ended the week on Saturday when he hosted the Outgoing Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi.

Kamanzi stated that he would be departing the country, ”having registered assurances that Nigeria is a friendly country” and in the full expectation that his successor will build on his work here.

The outgoing High Commissioner thanked Nigerian government officials for creating a true spirit of mutual cooperation, without any artificial barriers that enabled him to make a success of his duty tour in Nigeria.

Buhari congratulated the outgoing diplomat on his very successful tour of duty and spoke about a range of issues and the substantial progress made in the Nigeria-Rwanda relationship over the past eight years.

The president and the High Commissioner discussed bilateral accomplishments in the area of aviation, with Rwanda Airline operating eight weekly flights to Lagos and five to Abuja.