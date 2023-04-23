Benue: Again, armed herders kill four in Apa LG

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least four mourners were at the weekend reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen at Ankpali village in Edikwu District of Apa Local Government Area of Benue state.

The attack also left many with serious injuries while several others are also missing

.

The incident came about two weeks after a similar attack on Ugbobi community claimed the live of the traditional ruler of the communty and several others; and a week after Olijamu village was raided by the marauders.

A source in the community who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the victims who were natives of Ankpali villaga were ambushed while returning from a funeral in Ugbokpo, the local government headquarters.

He said, “the attack like others was unprovoked, the victims were returning from a funeral in Ugbokpo when they ran into the ambush by armed Fulani herders in Ankpali.

“They opened fire on the mourners killing four of them and injuring some others. As we speak some persons are still missing.”

“Though a searching for them by youths of the community is ongoing but the people in the village are fleeing to adjoining villages for fear of being killed by the attackers.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she had not received report of the incident.