Benefits of Nigerian-Russian cooperation

By OLADOTUN JOSHUA

TAKING a walk down memory lane, it is recorded that diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Soviet Union officially started in November 1960. History has it that during the civil war, between 1967 and 1970, the USSR provided the Nigerian government with political and military assistance.



The Soviet Union was one of the major supporters of the Nigerian government during the war, providing weapons, ammunition and military advisers. Soviet pilots flew transport planes that delivered arms and supplies to the Nigerian army, and its military advisers trained Nigerian troops.



The Soviet Union also played a role in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, advocating for a peaceful resolution and working with other countries to broker peace in the region.The extent of Soviet involvement in the war remains a subject of debate, with some sources suggesting that the Soviet Union provided much more direct military support than is commonly acknowledged.

However, it is clear that the Soviet Union was an important ally of the Nigerian government during the conflict.



This was the culture and nature the Soviets shew globally towards all developing nations, whether they were allies or they just required help at one point or the other, without strings attached.



Over the years, this style of responsive relationship grew into huge industrial investments and fruitful partnership in different sectors ranging from aluminium and steel production to training of specialists on scholarship programmes in Soviet institutions, absolutely for free. Interestingly, this kind nature of the Soviet Union was inherited by the Russian Federation, who took up most of the Soviet’s motherly role to the world, after its collapse in the early ‘90s. Although the break up of the Soviet Union affected negatively several industrial and capital projects across the world, with Nigeria losing some of its investments as well to the change, while on the hand Russia single-handedly took upon itself to continue the legacy of genuine friendliness and kindness of the Soviet Union towards nations of the world, and in particular to Nigeria.



Till date, the Nigerian – Russian relationship is being frequently analysed to have good prospects for cooperation in many areas of the economy, spanning from the mining sector, to the petrochemical industry, the agricultural sector, the production of high-tech hardware necessary for industrial growth and mutual investments opportunities.



Unarguably, the role and position of the African continent in the system of the world’s economy and international relations is fast growing, as it is noted that this region has a significant potential for growth, consolidation and development. For Russia, Africa has become a promising market for goods and services – food, information technology, medicines, education, healthcare and a host of others, while the potentials of the Russian and Eurasian markets will be brought closer and made more open to African industries.

To step up the plan for making the business and investment relationship a more tangible reality, the work of the Russian business missions in the year 2023 has exponentially increased, with an appreciable number of events dedicated to doing business in Africa being added to its annual programmes and budget. One thing that has posed itself as a major challenge is the lack of practical knowledge on how both sides could take this relationship to a more frequent and fruitful reality. Nigeria is one of the main gateway countries for Russia to access the African continent, as Russia on the other hand will equally serve as the gateway for Nigeria into the Eurasian space.



Nigeria, which is the largest country and economy in Africa with a population of about 220 million people, is expected to be one of the 20 largest economies in the world by the year 2030. With this giant potential and the vast possibilities of partnership and investment availability with the Russian Federation, business relationship between the two countries has not yet been fully maximised, as the trade turnover in the year 2021 amounted to less than $1 billion.

To take trade to the next level, it is very essential to increase the volume and quantity of international commerce done in national currencies as most trade capitals of the world have resulted to today.This will simply strengthen the value and the position of the local currencyin the global market.

For smooth andfruitful trade and commercial activities to be also achieved, it is very essential to meet up with a trade balance between the two nations. Currently, exports of Russian goods to Nigeria exceed the volume of imports of Nigerian goods by a very wide margin.

To improve on this, imports of cocoa beans, rubber, some agricultural produce and many more Nigerian products should be on the increase for export. As it has been recorded from the decades of our bilateral relations, Russia is still very much dedicated and committed to training highly qualified professionals and specialists in the field of economics, medicine, public administration, international relations, social and engineering sciences, ICT and a very wide range of courses. Traditionally, the Russian Federation has succeeded in training tens of thousands of specialists till now, with about hundred scholarship spaces every year. Soviet and Russian trained specialists dominate several sectors of the Nigerian economy, with a strong ability to compete with their counterparts from any part of the world, due to the qualitative education and training received.

Russia has increased the number of scholarship students to be admitted globally this year, and has added to the annual Nigerian quota too. It has also made open available options to every other student who couldn’t get a scholarship space, to choose from the wide spectrum of courses in hundreds of state universities across the Federation, at very affordable cost.



Also being put in place is a more practical platform for exchange of teachers and scientists to give room for new ideas, necessary exposure and improve on the quality of trained work force and professionals. The Russian state applauds Nigeria on the successful conduct of the last presidential elections, while believing that the electoral process will be improved on in subsequent season. In addition, Moscow confirms its readiness to further strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Joshua, a media professional, wrote from Lagos