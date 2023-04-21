Benefits and cautions about malaria vaccines

MALARIA is a life-threatening disease, transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. The disease has become a serious epidemic in Africa, where more than 90 per cent of malaria deaths occur. The WHO’s World Malaria Report 2020 estimated that there were 229 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2019, with most of these cases occurring in the WHO African Region (215 million or 94 per cent).

African children under the age of five bear the greatest burden of malaria, accounting for about two-thirds of all deaths annually. Pregnant women, who are more vulnerable to contracting malaria are also at high risk of severe disease and death if infected. Most countries in sub-Saharan Africa have endemic malaria, with transmission occurring throughout the year.

The journey towards the emergence of vaccines has been a long one, with various clinical trials conducted in the past decade. In 2015, the first malaria vaccine, RTS, S/AS01, was approved for use in Africa. The vaccine was developed by GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The vaccine, Mosquirix, targets the Plasmodium falciparum malaria parasite and is designed to be given in four doses.

The role of vaccines in the effort to eradicate malaria cannot be overemphasized. The vaccine will help to reduce morbidity and mortality rates among children and pregnant women in Africa. The vaccine’s protection is not complete, but clinical trials have shown it reduces the number of clinical cases of malaria by around 30 per cent, and of severe malaria by around 50 per cent.

However, there are some fears that vaccines could contain secret toxins that could depopulate the continent in the future. These fears are unfounded and unsupported by scientific evidence, but it highlights the need for transparency throughout the vaccine development process.

African countries need to take charge of producing their vaccines to take ownership of efforts to kick malaria out of Africa. Developing vaccines in Africa will boost the continent’s scientific capacity and lead to economic benefits, job creation, and more affordable vaccines for Africans.

Investing in research and development of malaria vaccine in Africa will increase the chances of successful eradication of malaria from Africa.

The emergence of malaria vaccines in Africa presents a significant opportunity in the fight against malaria. The vaccine reduces the risks of infections and has the potential to save countless lives in Africa.

While doubts still exist about the potential of vaccines, it is important for African nations to take charge of producing their vaccines to pave way for a malaria-free continent. We must embrace vaccines as the most potent weapon in the global fight against malaria.

But we must also continue research in our traditional options for those who may suspect vaccines.