Be kind to your wives, cleric advises husbands

Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep, the Parish Priest of St Finberrs’ Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos, has advised fathers to support and show kindness to their wives at all times.

Gopep gave that advice in his sermon on Sunday in commemoration of the 2023 Mother’s Day of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos.

The priest, who decried the declining rate of love, affection and care shown to mothers by husbands, called on fathers to be delibrate in caring for the needs of their spouses.

He specifically called on husbands to wish their wives happiness and ensure that they made frantic efforts toward making them happy in all ramifications.

”If we all agree that women are the pillars of our homes and even the society in general, then fathers must do more in making them enjoy their pride of place.

”Most women are dying silently because their husbands hardly show them love, care or make them happy.

”So, I want to call on fathers to be more responsible and go beyond wishing their wives happiness but making them happy in words and deeds.

”If husbands go beyond mere wish and begin to act, women will be happy and our homes will be peaceful at all times,”

Gopep also called on children to support and respect their mothers, insisting that God instructed them to respect their parents so they could live long.

The priest, however, admonished wives to conduct themselves well and imbibe the characteristics of virtuous women.

He urged them to be submissive, humble and respect their husbands, as God instructed them to do.

”To you our mothers, I urge you to be mothers enough; you must be submissive to your husbands and be responsible at all times.

”Let us see you portraying yourself like the virtuous woman in the Bible; let others, particularly the younger women, have something good to emulate from you,” he advised.