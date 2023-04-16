Be confident, less desperate, Sarian Oruene warns upcoming talents

Multi-talented actor, Sarian Martin Oruene has reeled out a piece of advice for upcoming creatives on the importance of confidence and lack of desperation as a rider to success in the industry.

According to the ex-beauty who is also an entrepreneur, penetrating the entertainment industry is stressful and stacked full of pressure; however, to become relevant, steadfastness to working hard is important to get the full benefit of acting

“The acting career is very profitable when you are talented. You are paid accordingly to your talent and your years of experience,” she said.

Stating herself as an example, Oruene said that her personality majorly paved the way for her in the industry and it has been a significant factor in booming her career path to feature in different productions

“I’ve acted in several that I don’t remember their titles anymore but I can list a few that I love is ‘Over and over again on prime video, Freda airs on African magic showcase and can also be watched on YouTube, A toast to forever, Merry Men 3, and many others.”

Speaking on sex for roles in the Nollywood industry, Oruene gave her two cents on this common issue which she regarded as an avoidable circumstance as far as an actress has the skill

“As long as you are a good actress and you carry your lines well and your passion matches your ability then you don’t need to sleep with anybody to get to the top.”

“My advice for young people coming into acting is that they should be self-confident and be less desperate but still persistent in their drive to act and having an open mind to learn.”