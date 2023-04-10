BBC kicks as Twitter brands it ‘government funded media’ organisation

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is demanding a quick resolution after Twitter branded it as “government funded media.”

BBC is predominantly funded by the United Kingdom households via a license fee, which is also required to watch non-BBC channels or live services.

This is supplemented by income from commercial operations, BBC revealed this on Monday.

The @BBC account — which has 2.2 million followers — is currently branded as government funded. The label has not been given to the BBC’s other accounts, including BBC News (World) and BBC Breaking News.

Twitter has not given a definition for what it considers “government funded media” to constitute.

In a statement provided to CNN, the BBC said: “We are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

“The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee.”

The BBC received the label after a similar one was given to America’s National Public Radio (NPR).

Twitter initially designated the US broadcaster as “state-affiliated media,” putting it on a par with Russian propaganda network RT and China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Following backlash from NPR — who said it would not tweet from the account while the label was in place — it was instead changed to “government funded media.”

NPR receives some funding from public institutions but the vast majority comes from sources such as corporate sponsorships and NPR membership fees.

Twitter defines state-affiliated media outlets as outlets “where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”