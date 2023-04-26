Bayero varsity loses Registrar

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Bayero University, Kano, BUK has lost it Registrar, Jamilu Ahmed Salim to the cold hands of death.

The University’s Director, Public Affairs, Lamara Garba told newsmen that the Registrar died in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to him, “The University Management, expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the University community, and the entire people of Kano State.

“He was a Registrar of the University for the past four years, was described as a dedicated and hardworking member of staff who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the institution.

“We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Aljannatul-Firdaus. Amin,” Garba said.

The deceased Registrar has since been buried according to Islamic rites.