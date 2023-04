Bayern’s Tuchel ready for ‘biggest test’ against Man City

Bayern Munich’s German head coach Thomas Tuchel is interviewed prior to the German Cup (DFB Pokal) quarter-final football match FC Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg in Munich southern Germany on April 4, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side need “belief” ahead of “one of football’s biggest tests” at Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Bayern edged to a 1-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

“We have a few players carrying a knock and City have been in great shape lately. But in football, it’s never that simple,” Tuchel said after his third match in charge of Bayern.

“We’re going to get there with courage, aware that we will need to produce a great performance.”

Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager.

“The Champions League is a competition where matches are decided on the day,” added Tuchel.

“Anything can happen in football, when you are ready and when you believe in yourself.

“It is one of football’s biggest tests…

“I haven’t looked into the match against Man City yet, because we’ve been quite busy ourselves.”

Tuchel also said former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane “made a big step forward” against Freiburg, as he continues his return from injury.

Mane missed Senegal’s World Cup campaign with a leg injury and has not scored for Bayern since October.

“I think he made an important step forward today. Defensively and offensively, he was extremely diligent,” Tuchel said.

“He had two good chances at goal today, with a chip and a header. Probably that will help him, as it does with strikers.

“He stayed useful for us today. It was a big step forward, in comparison to the last weeks, which pleases me.”