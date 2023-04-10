Bayern’s Choupo-Moting ruled out of Man City clash

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will play no part in Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Manchester City on Tuesday due to a knee injury said the German club.
“Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cannot travel to Manchester, the striker has been ruled out because of a knee joint problem,” the club tweeted.
The 34-year-old Cameroon international striker missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Freiburg due to the same injury and was replaced up front by Serge Gnabry.
Choupo-Moting has scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga this term for the defending champions and three in the Champions League.
