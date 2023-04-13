Bayern Munich considering selling Mane for punching Sane

Bayern Munich are considering a summer sale of Sadio Mane after the forward’s dressing room attack on teammate Leroy Sane.

The duo had been seen arguing during Tuesday night’s Champions League loss to Manchester City.

Issues then exacerbated when the forwards returned to the dressing room, and an altercation was reported to have taken place with Mane hitting Sane in the face.

According to Sky Germany Journalist, Florian Plettenburg, the Bayern board are mulling an appropriate sanction beyond a fine for the Senegalese.

Plettenburg reports that the board are considering a range of options including a suspension or even “separation” between club and player.

The former Liverpool man is, however, set to apologise to his disgruntled teammates today as the squad return to training in Munich.