Bayelsa Guber: Vote candidate with pedigree, Group urges electorates

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Ahead of the November 11 governorship polls in Bayelsa State, a group styled Diaspora 4 Diri, D4D, has urged the people of the state to only vote for a candidate with pedigree.

The group”s founder, Dr Rosalyn Dressman who gave the advice during a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa on Thursday while lending her voice to the Bayelsa youth rally for Gov Douye Diri, noted that the state needs more of a pen holder than a gun holder as the chief executive of the state.

Dressman, who is also a Technical Assistant on Diaspora to the governor affirmed that the mass rally embarked on by the youths of the sate for Governor Douye Diri confirmed that he is accepted by all.

She described Governor Diri as a living promise, a political role model and a great unifier, and appealed to the people of the state to him give another opportunity to actualize his master plans for the state.

Her words: “The candidate I represent, the candidate I will vote for, makes no promise, he is living the work. My candidate knows how to include diversity in equity. He knows how to offer religious freedom, he knows what is called community security.

“My candidate knows what is called housing and infrastructure. My candidate knows what is called education for the old, young and civil society.

“Every gubernatorial election is very important. However, the increased awareness of civil societies and local communities is influencing voters properly.

“Governor Diri deserves a second tenure to actualize his blue print for the state. This is a man that political affiliation is not a barrier to assist or even site projects. He is detribalized and a bridge builder. Senator Douye Diri is not a governor for PDP but for everybody. He is tested and trusted.”

She further stressed that the governor having unified the state without considering political affiliations through his style of governance, deserves to be returned for a second term and admonished the electorate to avoid voting for someone who would uses intimidation and violence to grab power, stressing that the state needs a role model like Governor Diri to guide the youths.